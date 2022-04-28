Met Gala 2022: these outfits that have (forever) marked the history of the most popular ceremony in the world

Postponed, canceled, then postponed, the very popular Met Gala suffered for two years from the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic. Suffice to say that his return, on May 2, is particularly awaited by the fashion sphere, like the public.

While waiting to discover the outfits chosen for the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, let’s come back to the outfits that marked the event to the point of being inseparable from it today, Beyonce In 2012, Beyoncé caused a sensation in a dress all in transparency, embroidery, and two-tone feathers, signed Givenchy Haute Couture. New York, May 7, 2012.

Claire Danes In 2016, Claire Danes eclipsed the other guests with a breathtaking dress by Zac Posen. Futuristic, the creation lights up even in the dark. New York, May 2, 2016.

Lady Gaga True to form, Lady Gaga is not lace for the 2016 edition of the MET Gala. The young woman – who skipped her pants – opted for a sexy outfit signed Atelier Versace. New York, May 2, 2016.

Rihanna Once again, it’s Rihanna who stands out on the MET Gala red carpet in 2018, shining in a sumptuous Maison Margiela outfit. New York, May 7, 2018.

Black Lively If Blake Lively has always made very noticed (and commented) arrivals at the Met Gala, she stood out in 2018 in this imposing red and gold dress, decorated with fine embroidery, signed Atelier Versace. New York, May 7, 2018.

Kim Kardashian We know that Kim Kardashian never does things by halves. Witness this second-skin effect dress with a dizzying neckline by Manfred Thierry Mugler, worn at the Met Gala. New York, May 6, 2019.

Lady Gaga, again Once is not custom, Lady Gaga made the show at the Met Gala 2019, sporting an imposing outfit signed Brandon Maxwell that she quickly removed during a 100% fashion strip tease. New York, May 6, 2019.

Billie Eilish Transformed into Marilyn Monroe, Billie Eilish entered a spectacular dress, signed Oscar de la Renta, in 2021. An outfit that allowed her to ask the house – in exchange – to stop fur. New York, September 13, 2021.

J-lo Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation in 2018, sporting a sculptural dress adorned with a cross at chest level, signed Balmain. New York, May 7, 2018.

