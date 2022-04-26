Met Gala 2022: We review the best looks from last year’s gala

Next Monday, May 2, the media will take place at the MET museum in New York. met Galaone of the most important events for the fashion industry organized by Anna Wintour, Editorial Director of Vogue magazine.

At the gala, some of the most popular celebrities of the moment parade in the New York museum inspired by the theme imposed months before.

This is the first time in two years that the Met Gala will be held in a timely manner, since in 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic and in 2021 it was delayed until September for the same reasons.

Six months after the last Met Gala comes this year’s edition, whose theme is a continuation of the 2021 one.

While last year’s Met Gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” was an ode to American fashion, with tributes to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, this year we will see an alternative facet of American fashion, under the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

While the met Gala 2022, we review some of the best looks of the past year.

1.Kendall Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was definitely the celebrity who stole the most looks at last year’s Met Gala. Kendall Jenner dazzled in a Givenchy dress, a clear tribute to one of the outfits used by the iconic actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 tape “My Fair Lady”

The dress that Kendall Jenner wore at the 2021 Met Gala is inspired by Audrey Hepburn. AFP



2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish was one of the protagonists of the Met Gala 2021, not only because she was chosen to co-host the event, but also because she opted for a “risky” look different from the style she usually wears on other red carpets. The singer surprised an impressive Oscar de la Renta dress, a tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

The night’s co-host, Billie Eilish, stunned in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look. JOHN SHEARER/GETTY IMAGES



3.Gigi Hadid

The American model Gigi Hadid is usually one of the most anticipated guests at the Met Gala. Last year she opted for a monochromatic Prada dress and black leather gloves, which she called “an ode to simple fashion.”

Gigi Hadid is usually one of the most anticipated guests at the Met Gala. AFP



4. Timothee Chalamet

Along with Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala. The handsome actor from “Call Me By Your Name” and “Dune” wore a white suit that contrasted with a pair of converse sneakers of the same color. A youthful and undoubtedly representative proposal of American fashion.

Along with Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala. AFP



5.Emily Blunt

Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only one paying homage to Hollywood icons. The British Emily Blunt dazzled with an outfit signed by Miu Miu e inspired by Hedy Lamarr and the 1941 movie “Ziegfeld Girl”.

British Emily Blunt dazzled in an outfit inspired by Hedy Lamarr and the 1941 film “Ziegfeld Girl.” AFP



MR