Met Gala 2022: what is Kim Kardashian’s secret to having perfect skin?

How was the preparation of Kim Kardashian?

Kim’s skin prep was provided by her friend, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who wanted to give her soft, glowing skin for the red carpet.

In order to obtain this very glamorous result, in harmony with the star’s outfit, Mario chose to moisturize and nourish Kim’s skin, starting with a thorough cleansing with the Augustinus Bader Cleansing Cream Gel. This first gesture, powerful but gentle, is essential to obtain healthy and luminous skin. By eliminating all impurities, the gel prepares the face to receive all the benefits of the protocol.

Mario Dedivanovic then used Essence, a powerful 3-in-1 formula that acts as a gentle, balancing and hydrating exfoliator. It is the ideal post-cleansing treatment product that finishes dissolving and gently removing impurities, while improving the skin’s moisture-holding capacity.

Finally, La Crème, the cult Augustinus Bader skincare product enriched with TFC8, stimulates cell renewal to improve the appearance of the skin on a lasting basis. Immediately after application, redness is soothed, the complexion is brighter and the skin radiates health.

How should they be applied?

The Essence can be applied directly with the hands (2-3 drops) by patting gently on the skin and concentrating on the problem areas. It can also be placed on a cotton ball and pressed onto the skin in the same tapping motion.

Regarding La Crème, I recommend one to two pumps used in an upward motion, making sure to include the neck and décolleté.