Met Gala 2022: Where to see the red carpet and who will be the invited celebrities?

Finally, the 2022 edition of the Met Gala will return to its traditional format and will take place on May 2, the first Monday of the month. On this occasion, the celebrities who will parade down the red carpet of the most important fashion event in the world will do so wearing their outfits according to the dress code that on this occasion is based on the Golden Age of New York.

Where to see the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022?

This Monday, May 2, 2022, you will be able to enjoy all the details of the charity event that kicks off the annual fashion exhibition of the Institute of Dress of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, starting at 4:30 p.m. Central Time from Mexico City and you can enjoy it through the signal of E! Latin America.

Which celebrities will attend the 2022 Met Gala?

As usual, some of the most important figures of the show are part of the exclusive guest list and although it was unfortunately revealed that Zendaya will not be able to attend due to various commitments on her agenda, we will be able to see stars of the stature of Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Madonna, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, The Weeknd, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez , Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish or Harry Styles.

On this occasion, the exhibition will have a continuation thanks to the exhibition ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, which explores the roots of fashion in the United States and will be exhibited from May 5, 2022 until September 5 of the same year.

Who will host the 2022 Met Gala?

This year, the hosts of the event will be Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, in addition, they will be accompanied by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda as official co-chairs, along with Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri.

