Met Gala 2022: Why was Khloé Kardashian never invited?

This Monday, May 2, many personalities marched on the legendary Met Gala red carpet. The event is undoubtedly one of the unmissable events for the fashion world. Every year, stars light up photographers’ lenses with phenomenal looks. Among the most beautiful outfits of the evening, it is impossible not to mention the one who is nicknamed the queen of the Met Gala: Blake Lively. But it is obviously not the only star to have marked this edition.

Last night, all members of the Kardashian family were invited to the gala. We could thus see Kourtney Kardashian on the arm of Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian making her second official appearance with her companion Pete Davidson. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also there, as were Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. This is a first for True’s mother, since unlike the rest of the clan, she had never been invited to the event. We explain why.

The least famous of the Kardashians

If Khloé Kardashian had never appeared on the Met Gala guest list before, it was simply because in the eyes of Anna Wintour, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters was not famous enough. Indeed, unlike the rest of the clan, she has never made the cover of prestigious fashion magazines, such as “Vogue”. However, the party planner finally decided to change her mind this year, as the reality star was spotted walking down the red carpet in a figure-hugging Moschino gown.

This is not the only personality to have made its debut at the Met Gala 2022, since the French influencer, Lena Situations was also part of the prestigious guest list.