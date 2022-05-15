Met Gala 2022: Zendaya reveals why she will not attend the event and this is how fans reacted

In addition to becoming one of the most popular actresses of the moment, Zendaya has established herself as a fashion icon, monopolizing all the spotlight with the spectacular designs that she uses in each event that has her presence, however, this year she will not be present. at the Met Gala.

Zendaya will not attend the MET Gala 2022

The evening, which aims to raise funds and kicks off the fashion exhibition that is presented every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will not include the participation of the actress, due to her busy work schedule. .

Related news

Photo: Archive

“I hate to disappoint my fans but I’ll be working. This girl has to do some movies so I wish everyone the best,” the actress mentioned during an interview.

Photo: Archive

The protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ promised her followers that she hopes to return to the party soon and surprise the public with her outfit during her time on the event’s red carpet.

Zendaya hasn’t been able to attend the MET Gala in recent years

Although she promised to participate in another way, Zendaya has not been able to attend the MET Gala since 2019 and when she received the invitation in 2021, she was unable to attend because she was filming the popular HBO series.

This is how Zendaya’s fans reacted

Through social networks, some fans of the 25-year-old expressed their sadness and disappointment upon hearing the news, however, they showed their support and understanding, hoping to see her very soon at the charity event, even accompanied by Tom Holland.

Who are the organizers of the MET Gala 2022?

This year’s organizers include the likes of Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have called for guests to “embody the greatness” of the 1870s to 1990s.