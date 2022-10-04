MET Gala 2023: predictions and everything we already know

May is approaching by leaps and bounds, and with it, the arrival of the MET Gala 2023, one of the most iconic events of each year. Whether it’s the spectacular outfits, the unavoidable drama of the night, or the impeccable beauty looks of the celebs; the famous gala in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York It is a night that we cannot miss. Best of all, it looks like the MET Gala 2023 theme It comes with more fury than ever. We give you the details.

What will be the theme of the MET Gala 2023?

The event is stronger than ever and will celebrate one of the most iconic designers in the Fashion’s history: karl lagerfeld.

Yes! Just as you read it,’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty‘ is the theme of next year’s MET gala and will explore the designer’s artistic style, as well as his most emblematic works. The exposition will talk about the life and creations of lagerfeld from its beginnings in the world of fashion (around 1959) to its last collection in 2019.

And yes at the MET Gala 2022 we saw Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroewe do not doubt that the following year will encase in some creation iconic by Karl for Fendi (firm with which the businesswoman has a close relationship).

Karl Lagerfeld’s most famous looks will be present

the extensive Karl Lagerfeld’s career iIt included his time as a creative director for huge fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, in addition to his powerful personal brand with ready-to-wear pieces.

Due to the great repertoire of the designer, it is possible that in 2023 celebrities immerse themselves in vintage files of each of the fashion houses in which he worked lagerfeld; so we can expect endless outfits impressive.