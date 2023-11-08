Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained: Sleeping Beauties

Attention, fellow farmers! The 2024 Met Gala theme has been revealed.
Of course, the Met Gala exists as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Its Spring 2024 exhibition was announced earlier today…”Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
Now, the dress code is not formally set, but it is usually on the same theme as the Met’s exhibit (e.g. last year’s exhibit was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and the dress code was “In Honor of “Carl”.
So, what exactly does “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” mean? Well, not fairy tales, for starters. Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue that the exhibition will focus on 50 important and beautiful pieces from the Met’s permanent collection. The thing is, they’re actually too delicate to be worn again: “These are the ‘sleeping beauties’ of the title,” he said.
It was inspired by Charles Frederick Worth’s 1877 silk satin ballgown. Many of these pieces will be displayed alongside more contemporary items showing design evolution. In total, around 250 items spanning 400 years of history will be shown – most of which have not been seen in public before.
Bolton further told Vogue that the exhibition will be structured around three areas of “land, sea and sky” and will use tools such as AI and CGI to display the clothes. Emphasizing sustainability and innovation in contemporary pieces, he said, “It’s a very eloquent ode to the emotional poetics of nature and fashion.” Max Hollein, French director and CEO of the Met’s Marina Kellen, told Vogue, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and allow us to experience the many facets of a work, learn more about its history and, ultimately, its beauty. Would invite deep appreciation of.
Next, it’s likely we’ll see guests wearing contemporary garments based on archival costumes – such as the 2001 Alexander McQueen dress that was part of the exhibition:
Another striking example is Christian Dior’s 1949 Junon ball gown, which is set to be displayed in the exhibition. Natalie Portman and Miley Cyrus have both paid tribute to it in 2023 and 2009 respectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see another costume change next year.
This is just my own opinion, but I find it noteworthy that next year’s exhibit will be around preserving and celebrating fragile objects as well as Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s current “birthday dress” to the Met last year. A big uproar was created for this. just my two cents!
We’ll just have to see who the celebrity hosts are!
