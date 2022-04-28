MET Gala: best celebrity looks in the 2000s

about 20 years ago, Shakira hit the international charts, Tony Blair was still in Downing Street and the MET Gala red carpet was plagued with dresses bandages and lingeriestraightened hair and – in the case of Kirsten Dunst in 2003 – a crochet hat.

The level of fashion has risen exponentially in the years since (and it is no longer common to see anything as discreet as the simple black dress by Stella McCartney who wore Gwyneth at the time), but a tour of the yearbooks of the Met Gala continues to offer us some timeless style jewelry that could work perfectly in the MET Gala 2022 carpet.

Diana Ross was perhaps one of the ones that started to create these fabulous moments in the entrance of the MET (maybe Lady Gaga as a young man he might have been taking note of her appearances). Let’s remember when he walked in the 2003 red carpet in a crimson Gucci gown and matching cape, while Scarlett Johansson she wore a lemon yellow satin look signed by Calvin Klein the following year.

Other snapshots tell us of a very specific era, such as that of Sienna Miller in 2006 -the then the it-girl quintessential Londoner – in a gold sequin look from Burberry, or that one from Kate Moss in a black dress of his own collection for Topshop the following year.

Without forgetting, of course, the multiple phases of businesswoman Victoria Beckhamwhich went from hair extensions and a crystal corset in 2003, to a sheer Armani dress and updo in 2008, to a stylish pixie cut and a Marc Jacobs polka dot look the following year.

Keep reading to review these and others classic moments of the met gala of the years 1990s and early 2000s: