Met Gala: Billie Eilish, Stromae, Kim Kardashian… the most striking outfits of the 2022 edition in pictures

It’s the most selective step climb on the planet. The Metropolitan Museum of Art gala in New York paraded hundreds of international stars in extravagant outfits on Monday evening for its annual philanthropic evening after two editions disrupted by the pandemic.

The “Met Gala 2022”, held in the heart of Manhattan, gave rise to a flood of images of stars responding to this year’s clothing theme, “Gilded Glamour”, which refers to the “Gilded Age”, the age of late 19th century American gold. They followed one another in strapless dresses, tuxedos, ultra-chic, hyper-glamorous, sparkling, implausible or even carrying political messages, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The list of 400 stars of fashion, music, cinema, social networks, politics or business – mainly American – was kept secret until the last moment: we saw Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Stromae, who told AFP that he found it “weird” to be there but that he felt “honored”, him the “little Belgian”.

1. Gigi Hadid, in a Versace outfit and quilted coat.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2. Belgian singer Stromae was a guest at the Met.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

3. Singer Alicia Keys wore a cape representing the buildings of New York.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP 2022 Getty Images

4. Wedding dress and backwards cap for Kylie Jenner.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

5. Vogue’s all-powerful editor Anna Wintour in a Chanel ensemble.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

6. Singer Billie Eilish wore a cream and green Gucci ensemble.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

7. New York Mayor Eric Adams with a jacket bearing his campaign slogan demanding “an end to gun violence.”

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

8. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and actor Jared Leto in matching outfits.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

9. Kim Kardashian, in a dress similar to the one Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous song “Happy Birthday, Mr President”.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

10. Actress Glenn Close, dressed all in pink, accompanied by Italian designer Pier Paolo Pasolini.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

11. Model Cara Delevingne took off her jacket on the red carpet.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

12. Irish actress Jessie Buckley sported a fake mustache.

AFP/Angela Weiss AFP or licensors

12. Lena Situations, first French influencer to be invited to the Met Gala.