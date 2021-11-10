Met Gala, Billie Eilish wears Oscar de la Renta as long as the designer abandons the fur and the brand accepts

Wide, in tulle and peach color. The singer’s dress Billie Eilish did not go unnoticed on the red carpet of the Met Gala. The tribute is to the actress Marilyn Monroe, platinum blonde hair and elegance recall her. But the young pop star didn’t just show off. Eilish stated that she would wear the dress of the famous designer Oscar de la Renta only if the brand stopped producing and selling fur garments. And the label accepted.

The 19-year-old vegan and animal rights activist used her influence to enact a major change in the design policy of the celebrated Oscar de la Renta brand. Eilish told The New York Times that she was “honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this topic. I urge all designers to do the same” and added that she was shocked that “wearing a fur coat is not completely outlawed at this point in 2021 “.

Oscar de la Renta will stop all fur sales from now on. The creative directors Fernando Garcia And Laura Kim have told NYT that they have not used this type of garment in their designs for a few years now, since they told the Alex Bolen, CEO of the brand, who did not find fur chic, modern or relevant. But Mr. Bolen disagreed. The CEO agreed not to show the garment on the runway anymore, but the company continued to sell fur products in stores. Bolen vowed, in fact, that the fur represented a “significant amount of sales and profits” for Oscar de la Renta.

The ultimatum of the young singer, however, put the well-known brand in front of a choice: either to permanently end the production of furs or Eilish would not have worn one of her dresses at the Met Gala. “I thought a lot about what Oscar said – he was a huge fan of furs, by the way – that the only thing he really cared about in the fashion world was his aging eye,” Bolen said. surround myself with people with different points of view “.

The young singer wasn’t the only one to send social or political messages during the event. The deputy Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez she chose to wear a classic white Brother Vellies dress with a red lettering “Tax The Rich” on the back, meaning more taxes for the rich. “We can’t just play along, but we have to break through the fourth wall and challenge some institutions,” the deputy told Vogue USA.

Democratic too Carolyn B. Maloney he used the red carpet to draw attention to political issues. Wearing a dress in the typical colors of the suffragettes (white, green and purple) characterized by different bands with the words “Equal rights for women”, the deputy asked for the ratification of the amendment on equal rights, a controversial constitutional amendment that would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men but which has been under discussion since 1979.

Not in politics but also in the front line alongside the female gender to subvert the traditional dynamics of power, the model Cara Delevingne she sported a simple top similar to bulletproof jacket designed by Dior and made for her by Maria Grazia Chiuri in which stands the phrase in red “Peg the Patriarchy“.