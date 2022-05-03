Met Gala: celebrities begin to show their looks

The most anticipated night of fashion has begun. Celebrities began leaving a hotel located in Central Parkto the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, (met), wearing the outfits according to the concept of this year’s gala, which is In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

One of the first to leave was Emma Stone who wore a charleston-style outfit. He followed Cynthia Erivo who decided to wear a lace dress with feathers referring to the installation of Tom Ford, Battle of Versailles.

Vanessa Hudgens opted for transparency and lace in a long black dress in a classic style.

Chloë Grace Moretz dressed in Louis Vuittonwith a masculine viceroyalty-style ensemble made up of a gray and white coat.

With a touch of modernity but without losing the objective of the night, Joe Jonas he thought of a black and white tailcoat and his wife Sophie Turner Showing her pregnancy, she wore a black beaded dress.

The most acclaimed designers are ready to surprise the whole world with the creations that the most acclaimed stars of the moment will wear, this under the concept In America: An Anthology of Fashion