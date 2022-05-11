Met Gala | Emma Stone wore her second wedding dress to the red carpet

The red carpet of the Met gala held this Monday had two great protagonists: Blake Lively, who caused a sensation with a spectacular 3-in-1 dress from Atelier Versace with which she became the Statue of Liberty in New York, and Kim Kardashian , who wore the iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing the Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

Both Blake and Kim stuck to the theme of the gala In America: a Lexicon of Fashion, a tribute to the Golden Age of American fashion. A theme that many of the guests adapted to her style, such as Emma Stone, who took advantage of the most important event in the industry to recover her second wedding dress.

Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton dress on the Met Gala red carpet Evan Agostini/AP

The Oscar-winning actress recycled a design that until then was one of her best kept secrets since when she married Dave McCary, in September 2020, no photograph of her wedding dress for the ceremony or the dress for the ceremony was published. party.

With the aim of supporting the circular commitment of fashion in favor of the environment, the protagonist of La La Land chose to wear the dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton, created exclusively for the after party of your wedding.

Detail of Emma Stone’s look at the Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP

A pretty white ballerina style minidress that had a plunging neckline v, thin straps made of chiffon and a skirt with feather and sequin embroidery. The design was reminiscent of the style of the flappers in the roaring 20s, who freed themselves from the corset and wore light fabric designs, without sticking to their bodies, and with adornments that added a brilliant touch to their looks.

Detail of Emma Stone’s look at the Met Gala ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Emma wore the dress with white shoes with ankle straps and wide heels, a flattering ballerina bow and very natural makeup, with a touch of blush on her cheeks and juicy nude lips. A style that could inspire the brides of this 2022 to be able to dance comfortably throughout the night and shine with a unique design.

Emma Stone’s beauty look at the Met Gala ANDREW KELLY / Reuters





