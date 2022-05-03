Entertainment

Met Gala: gallery of challenging, exaggerated and avant-garde looks

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The Met Gala returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May. This is a parade known for its exaggerated outfits.

to the guests of the A-list This year they were told to dress in “gold glamour” for the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Blake Lively, co-chairing the Met Gala along with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, arrived in a shimmering bronze Versace gown influenced by New York’s Grand Central Terminal, the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

Attendees later removed a large bow and rearranged the gown’s long train to reveal a turquoise and bronze look, a change Lively said was an ode to the greenish patina bronze buildings develop over time.

Teyana Taylor, American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director, and model.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Twitter.

The model Gigi Hadid.

Mexican actress Eiza González:

Chloe Baile, member of the duo Chloe x Halle.

Lenny Kravitz.

Kendall Jenner.

Lizzo, singer and rapper:

Erykah Badu, neo-soul singer:

Cara Delevingne.

Spanish singer Rosalia.

The model Bella Hadid.

Travis Barker, drummer for blink-182.

The young and award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Actress Jessica Chastain.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard fires her PR team, after the media crisis in which she finds herself

3 mins ago

Mercato: the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo returns to hover in Paris

7 mins ago

Alex Speitzer poses for the cover of a magazine with his girlfriend, Shannon de Lima: PHOTO

15 mins ago

Why did Amber Heard defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed?

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button