Met Gala: How much does it cost to organize the event (and other secrets)

The Met Gala 2022 takes place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, and has the extravagant theme of guilded glamour, which refers to the opulence of the famous Golden Age of the United States, when new money began to arrive in the city and the richest families began to build their fortunes.

But, even when its theme is different, the met gala It is a luxury event, full of celebrities, designer pieces and details that are very expensive, although all this is to be able to support the projects of the Costume Institute.

What we see on our screens is a parade of famous people dressed in extravagant and glittery suits, walking down a spectacular carpet, and that’s enough to know that organizing an event the size of the met gala It takes a lot of time, effort and money.

The first Met Gala was held in 1947, organized by the publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, but was not originally held at the museum. Now, the cost of admission simply exceeds 30 thousand dollars, and not everyone who can afford it is invited (there are characters who are banned, such as Donald Trump).

Met Gala: how much does the event cost (and how much does it raise)

The ticket and the table

According to the most recent data from the Evening Standard, a person’s ticket to enter the event is around US$35,000. Y to reserve an entire table the cost is between $200,000 and $300,000 dollarsand can go up to $50,000, according to Page Six.

But, if you’re a celebrity dressed by a fashion brand with your own table, then the cost to get into the Met Gala is $0 (this goes for celebrities like Zendaya Y Kendall Jenner).