Met Gala: Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Madonna… the most unusual outfits spotted on the red carpet

After postponements, cancellations, and delays linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Met Gala will make its big comeback this Monday, May 2, in New York.

This high-flying ceremony, which brings together the cream of fashion, has over the years turned into an evening of all kinds of extravagance, to the point of seeing certain celebrities walk the carpet in totally improbable outfits. Here is a small anthology.

Kim Kardashian has become the laughingstock of social networks after arriving at the Met Gala 2021 in a totally unexpected camouflage outfit: a full bodysuit, hood included, signed Balenciaga as you can see in the image at the top of the article.

Lil Nas X stood out in 2021 with not one but three extravagant Versace outfits. The rapper first arrived with an imposing cape, before revealing golden armor, then a jumpsuit shining with a thousand lights.

Angela WEISS / AFP



Lil Nas X stood out in 2021 with not one but three extravagant Versace outfits. The rapper first arrived with an imposing cape, before revealing golden armor, then a jumpsuit shining with a thousand lights.

Also in 2021, Dan Levy, obviously a fan of geography, chose to transform into a planisphere for the MET Gala. A hopeful message for the future, but hopeless for fashion.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



Also in 2021, Dan Levy, obviously a fan of geography, chose to transform into a planisphere for the MET Gala. A hopeful message for the future, but hopeless for fashion.

Cara Delevingne looks straight out of a cartoon in this 2019 Dior outfit, sporting a totally wacky headpiece, ultra-colorful dress, and whimsical cane.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



Cara Delevingne looks straight out of a cartoon in this 2019 Dior outfit, sporting a totally wacky headpiece, ultra-colorful dress, and whimsical cane.

Three years later, we still do not understand what took Katy Perry for the 2019 edition of the Met Gala. The singer has simply turned into a giant chandelier, signed Moschino, to the delight of social networks.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



Three years later, we still do not understand what took Katy Perry for the 2019 edition of the Met Gala. The singer has simply turned into a giant chandelier, signed Moschino, to the delight of social networks.

Celine Dion surprised in 2019 by showing off in a fringed dress by Oscar de la Renta. An outfit that she accessorized with a most spectacular headdress.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



Celine Dion surprised in 2019 by showing off in a fringed dress by Oscar de la Renta. An outfit that she accessorized with a most spectacular headdress.

Jared Leto hit it big in 2019 sporting a Gucci outfit, and (most importantly) wearing a replica of his own head in his hand. Incredibly bold.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



Jared Leto hit it big in 2019 sporting a Gucci outfit, and (most importantly) wearing a replica of his own head in his hand. Incredibly bold.

In 2018, Katy Perry – again and again – walked the red carpet in a gold outfit signed Atelier Versace. So far, nothing extraordinary… Except that it had two huge wings that did not go unnoticed.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



In 2018, Katy Perry – again and again – walked the red carpet in a gold outfit signed Atelier Versace. So far, nothing extraordinary… Except that it had two huge wings that did not go unnoticed.

In 2017, Rihanna stood out in this 3D dress with various and varied pieces of fabric, signed Comme des Garçons. An outfit that quickly went viral, although today it is considered a collector’s item.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP



In 2017, Rihanna stood out in this 3D dress with various and varied pieces of fabric, signed Comme des Garçons. An outfit that quickly went viral, although today it is considered a collector’s item.

In 2013, Madonna played it punk and grunge at the Met Gala sporting a mini (mini) dress by Givenchy, paired with ripped fishnet. An outfit that has been around the world in just a few hours.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP



In 2013, Madonna played it punk and grunge at the Met Gala sporting a mini (mini) dress by Givenchy, paired with ripped fishnet. An outfit that has been around the world in just a few hours.