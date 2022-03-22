MET Gala | MET Gala: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the couple will be the protagonist of the next gala | Blake Lively | Ryan Reynolds | New York | Celebrities | Fashion | VIU

As usual, the most prestigious night in fashion will feature celebrities who will have a certain role in the Met Gala. In this edition, Blake Livelythe remembered Serena in Gossip Girl, and her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds They will be in charge of receiving the exclusive guests on the night of Monday, May 2 at the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Among the attendees who will be received by the couple who have been together for more than 10 years, we will find singers, actors, models, athletes, social activists and even members of American politics. Its main function will be focused on the dinner of the Met Gala, in which they usually give a speech and set the tone for the theme of the night. In addition, musical and entertainment performances are presented for the invited audience.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They will also be joined by 2019 Oscar-winning actress Regina King and composer, producer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The direction of this glamorous night will continue to be in charge of Anna Wintour, maximum representative of the fashion industry; Tom Ford, renowned designer and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and the current head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri. They are the ones who decide the official guest list for the long-awaited event.

It should be noted that the celebration of the Met Gala marks the beginning of one of the most relevant fashion exhibitions worldwide. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it is open to the public a week after the red carpet and remains on view until the end of September.