Met Gala Reporter Praised For Outdoing Celebs With Her Outfit

Celebrities strutted their best outfits to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, but a less prominent figure stunned fans of the main fashion event in her white and gold dress.

Genesis Suero, a news anchor for the Spanish-language television network Telemundo, reported from the red carpet in a dress designed by New York designer Lucía Rodríguez.

Rodriguez posted photos on her Instagram of Suero wearing the dress and wrote, “The beautiful and talented Genesis Suero is looking stunning for today’s premier fashion gala in New York City.”

Suero, a former Miss New York USA winner, accessorized the cap-sleeved ball gown with subtle diamond earrings and her hair pulled back in a bun.

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and attendees were expected to arrive in “golden glamour.”

Fans raved about Suero’s outfit. Many did not believe that she was a reporter and not a celebrity invited to the red carpet. One person wrote: “Queen you are stunning and better dressed than 99 percent of the celebrities there.”

“Who?! He did it! Unsung hero of the Met Gala, a Disney princess,” said another person.

a third person wrote: “I need everyone to focus on Genesis Suero”, while a fourth person said that she was the “only person who fully lived up to the Gilded Age look.”

Others compared the reporter’s outfit with that of celebrities. Someone wrote: “Blake Lively and Genesis Suero understood the task. Magnificent”.

In addition to describing her as a Disney princess, some fans combined photos of Suero and Shawn Mendes, who attended the gala in a recycled Tommy Hilfiger outfit, which included a red and blue coat with gold buttons.

“Princess Genesis Suero and Prince Shawn Mendes,” commented one person, comparing the singer of “Miss” with Prince Charming.

After the event, Serum tweeted: “Thank you for all your beautiful and kind messages.”

The Met Gala was attended by around 400 people, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, and many more. It was hosted and co-chaired by Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

See all the best looks from the Met Gala 2022 here.