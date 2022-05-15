Met Gala: Ryan Reynold claps and smiles as his wife Blake Lively presents her second dress of the night

Blake Lively cemented herself as one of the best-dressed stars on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet after changing her outfit within moments of arriving.

On Monday, the star of gossip-girlwho is co-chairing this year’s event, hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

For her first outfit of the night, Lively followed the theme of the night: “In America: A Fashion Anthology” and the “Gold Glamor” dress code. The actress arrived in a strapless dress versace in a copper color with a domed back and matching satin gloves. The actress combined her look with emerald earrings and a small tiara.

Lively then quickly changed clothes, requiring the help of three crew members to unwrap her dress, before posing on the red carpet in her second outfit of the night. Her second outfit consisted of the same strapless dress, but with turquoise draping instead.

The actress also got to change her gloves to match the turquoise tail, which trailed down the steps of the red carpet while posing before the event.

On Twitter, viewers and fans have praised the look Lively, with one person writing, “They’re unwrapping Blake Lively like the gift that is #MetGala.”

“Blake Lively delivering the Met Gala moment we didn’t know we needed. Spectacular,” another person wrote, while another commented, “The way Blake Lively came in and woke everyone up. Once a legend, always a legend.”

Lively’s dress is an homage to various New York City icons, such as the Statue of Liberty, which was gifted to the US by France in 1885 and came in copper, but has since rusted and faded. has turned turquoise, and the Empire State Building, which inspired the bodice of her dress. She also pointed out that the dress bears the constellations painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

The moment also featured an adorable reaction from Reynolds, who was caught watching, clapping and smiling as his wife changed outfits on the iconic steps of the Met.

The response drew additional praise from viewers, who were delighted with the show of love. “They are the most handsome!” wrote one person, while another joked: “He is not special, I look at her exactly the same. I’m sorry”.

You can follow our live coverage of this year’s event here.