Met Gala: The 28 best hairstyles and makeup of the red carpet

Since its first ‘Fashion Plate’ themed event in 1971, every year the met gala it has remained a playing field for the kind of visionary, no-holds-barred glamor that would otherwise be reserved for photo shoots. It is not surprising, therefore, that the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has also been the scene of iconic beauty transformations that surely caused trends and more than one headline.

At the gala entitled China: Through the Looking Glass In 2015, Dakota Johnson grabbed the spotlight with her long, chin-length ponytail, arguably starting the wave of hairstyles that still sweeps Instagram. Gisele Bündchen’s tan in 1999 was just as foreboding, as it made nude shades the gold standard of summer makeup.

The best beauty transformations in the history of the MET Gala

However, for a certain type of red carpet regular, the met gala it’s not so much an opportunity to perfect a signature look as it is to walk the line between whimsical and dramatic. Take Cher, for example, who paired a shimmering Bob Mackie confection with sculptural earrings and lavender eyeshadow in 1985, while Beyoncé went from Sasha Fierce to fashion-forward vamp with the help of a slicked-back hairstyle and fiery purple lip in 2014, and Rihanna won the 2015 red carpet with the help of a gold headpiece and a set of eyebrows that was transformational.

Perhaps the gala that has crossed the limits the most so far has been that of 2019, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’which inspired glittery palettes, and even outfit changes, as Lady Gaga made her red carpet entrance with a set of oversized gold lashes and a dramatic platinum bob.