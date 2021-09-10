MET Gala, the after party will be organized by Rihanna

Diamonds’ voice announced the news via his Instagram profile
Today the MET GALA attracts the attention of the public from all over the world thanks to the numerous stars who parade on the red carpet showing off unique outfits destined to make the history of the costume. In the past few hours Rihanna (PHOTO) communicated important news regarding the 2021 event.
MET GALA, Rihanna’s announcement
The health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) has hit the entertainment world hard, resulting in changes and postponements of events and productions, including the MET GALA which last year was forced to postpone the evening scheduled for May 4th.
Now, however, the MET GALA is about to return. In fact, on Monday 13 September the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the event, moved after so many years from its iconic day, that is the first Monday in May.
Over the years, the charity event has seen numerous stars parading in front of the flashes of photographers, among them also the pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna who in the past few hours has revealed that she is the organizer of the after party.
RIhanna, success
From the great media explosion with Pon de replay to the worldwide success that made her one of the most popular artists in the history of music.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty, this is the name in the registry office, has conquered the charts in every corner of the planet with albums and singles capable of selling millions of copies, including Disturbia, Russian Roulette And Diamonds, the latter certified with six platinum discs for having sold more than six million copies in the United States of America.