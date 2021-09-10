MET Gala, the after party will be organized by Rihanna

Today the MET GALA attracts the attention of the public from all over the world thanks to the numerous stars who parade on the red carpet showing off unique outfits destined to make the history of the costume. In the past few hours Rihanna ( PHOTO ) communicated important news regarding the 2021 event.

The health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus ( THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP ) has hit the entertainment world hard, resulting in changes and postponements of events and productions, including the MET GALA which last year was forced to postpone the evening scheduled for May 4th.

deepening





Rihanna is the richest singer (but music has little to do with it)

Now, however, the MET GALA is about to return. In fact, on Monday 13 September the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the event, moved after so many years from its iconic day, that is the first Monday in May.

Loading... Advertisements

Over the years, the charity event has seen numerous stars parading in front of the flashes of photographers, among them also the pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna who in the past few hours has revealed that she is the organizer of the after party.