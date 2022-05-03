Met Gala: the extravagant images left by the famous fashion event in New York

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Spanish artist Rosalía did not want to miss the event.

The Met Gala, one of the most important fashion events, rolled out the red carpet this Monday, May 2, in New York for some of the world’s best-known stars.

This year, the dress code was “gold glamour,” evoking America’s economic boom years in the late 19th century.

This topic sparked debate on social media.

And it is that some emphasized the fact that many working-class American families are struggling to make ends meet because of highest inflation in four decades that the country suffers.

One of the attendees, actor Riz Ahmed, arrived dressed as a smart worker. “This is a tribute to the immigrant workers who kept the Golden Age golden,” he said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Actor Riz Ahmed, left, arrived dressed as a smart worker.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds focused much of the attention. Lively’s dress surprised those present by transforming his dress into another.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The look of the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny surely did not go unnoticed.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Kim Kardashian and her Marylin Monroe look was one of the most talked about things at the gala.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Elon Musk, recently on everyone’s lips for his acquisition of Twitter, did not want to miss the gala.

This fundraising event has returned to its usual date of early May after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and delayed last year’s event until the fall.

Some 400 names from the world of music, cinema, fashion and sports participated in the lavish costume parade on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Among the guests was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said she would be attending for the first time in 20 years to celebrate America’s fashion and spirit.

Tickets for the famous event cost US$35,000 and tables cost up to US$300,000.

The party raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, a fashion museum whose tens of thousands of exhibits are closed to the general public.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Elegant look of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Katy Perry wore a black dress with transparencies.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The young artist Billie Eilish chose green to attend the event.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The already extravagant Belgian artist Stromae attended the gala after his recent return to the stage.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Cara Delevingne, with a provocative look.