Met Gala: the extravagant images left by the famous fashion event in New York

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Rosalia.

The Spanish artist Rosalía did not want to miss the event.

The Met Gala, one of the most important fashion events, rolled out the red carpet this Monday, May 2, in New York for some of the world’s best-known stars.

This year, the dress code was “gold glamour,” evoking America’s economic boom years in the late 19th century.

This topic sparked debate on social media.

And it is that some emphasized the fact that many working-class American families are struggling to make ends meet because of highest inflation in four decades that the country suffers.

