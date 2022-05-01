Met Gala: the worst looks of recent years

Only a few days left before discovering the long-awaited Met Gala ceremony, which will be held on May 2 on the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

After two years of cancellations and postponements, celebrities will – no doubt – pull out all the stops to stand out on the event’s red carpet…at the risk of committing a fashion faux pas. Something that many personalities have (already) done before. The proof in pictures.

Met Gala: the biggest flops of recent years

Angela WEISS / AFP



If the dress is sumptuous, we must remember that it is indeed in underwear that Lee Chae-rin landed at the last Met Gala. A little too bold. New York, September 13, 2021.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP – ANGELA WEISS



Difficult passage for Nicki Minaj, who chose a candy pink of the worst effect for the Met Gala 2019. All matched to her hair. New York, May 6, 2019.

Hector RETAMAL / AFP – HECTOR RETAMAL



For once, Sarah Jessica Parker went extravagant last year. The actress has still done too much; which places her outfit among the worst in the history of the gala. New York, May 7, 2018.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP – ANGELA WEISS



Shailene Woodley had the brilliant idea – or not – of arriving at the MET Gala with a knight-type dress and thigh-high boots. A clothing choice that has not gone down in history. New York, May 7, 2018.

Hector RETAMAL / AFP – HECTOR RETAMAL



We still don’t know if we love or hate the extremely imposing outfit of Frances McDormand, who – as a bonus – opted for an invasive headdress. Anyway, on the practical side it’s a zero point. New York, May 7, 2018.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP – ANGELA WEISS



This is the typical example of the outfit that can divide the fashion sphere. Faux pas or genius? Two years later, we still wonder what happened in the head of Grace Hartzel. New York, May 1, 2017.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP – TIMOTHY A. CLARY



Sofa, curtain, wallpaper… there were many names to describe Kim Kardashian’s dress at the 2013 MET Gala. No need to add more. New York, May 6, 2013.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP – TIMOTHY A. CLARY



TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP



Serena Williams’ dress is sublime, but the sportswoman seems to be going to an official ceremony and not to a gala evening. A miss for the star who clearly suffered a setback on the red carpet. New York, May 2, 2011.