Met him last night, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, meaning

“Met Him Last Night” is a song from their seventh studio album, Dancing With The Devil: The Art of Starting Over of Demi Lovato, with the singer Ariana Grande. It marks the first collaboration between the two artists. The song was said to have only been added in the last few weeks, before his interview with the New York Times.

It was anticipated in the Interview with the New York Times on March 16. The official announcement was tweeted on Twitter by Demi and retweeted by Ariana with the official name revealed.

In the song, the two singers talk about a man, at the center of their desires. He is described as “a devil”, a temptation to which it is difficult not to give in. But trust does not exist, now they know who is hiding behind his mask, the disguise.

You can listen to the song by clicking here, following the lyrics and translation of the song.

[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]

Late at night, I’m sippin’ as you pass me by

Red or white, you pour another, say “It’s fine”

[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande]

” I Don’t Believe in You (I, I Don’t Believe) “

‘Cause I know just how you do (I, I see right through)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

Had conversation, yes, I think he’s alright

Seemed kinda funny, yes, he’s kinda my type (yes, he kinda my type)

yes, yes, yes

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

One conversation, now he’s spendin’ the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain’t right

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

You got mе fucked up, I won’t let this happen again

This thе last time, you won’t take advantage of my innocence

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

” I Don’t Believe in You (I, I Don’t Believe) “

Disguised, but I see right through (I, I see right through)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

Had conversation, yes, I think he’s alright

Seemed kinda funny, yes, he’s kinda my type

(yes, he’s kinda my type)

yes, yes, yes

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

One conversation, now he’s spendin’ the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain’t right

(No, no, it ain’t right, yes)

[Verse 3: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

How could I ever believe him?

The one that could be so deceivin’

Boy, you were my only vice, I never feel this way

Won’t hold me no hostage, I’m leavin’

Boy, you just gave me a reason

No, I Never Thought I’d Be the One

No, I never thought I’d be the one to fall

Watch me bounce before I give you my all

So, I promise tonight is the last call

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

” I Don’t Believe in You (I, I Don’t Believe) “

Disguised, but I see right through (I, I seen right through)

Loading... Advertisements

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

Had conversation, yes, I think he’s alright

Seemed kinda funny, yes, he’s kinda my type

yes, yes, yes

I’ve seen the devil, yes, I met him last night

One conversation, now he’s spendin’ the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain’t right

(Ain’t right, ain’t right, ain’t right) no

[Outro: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

Mmm, mmm (Oh, whoa)

Mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

Oh, hey, hey

Demi Lovato feat. Ariana Grande, Met him last night, Translation

Late at night, I’m sipping as you pass by me

Red or white, you pour another one, say, “Okay.”

I don’t believe in you (I, I don’t believe)

Because I know how you are (I, I see well)

I saw the devil, yes, I met him last night

I had a conversation, yes, I think he’s fine

It sounded a bit funny, yes, it’s kind of my type (yes, it’s kind of my type)

Yes yes yes

I saw the devil, yes, I met him last night

A conversation, now it’s spending the night

I think I love him, even though I know it’s not fair

You messed me up, I won’t let it happen again

This last time you will not take advantage of my innocence

I don’t believe in you (I, I don’t believe)

Disguised, but I see through (I, see through)

I saw the devil, yes, I met him last night

I had a conversation, yes, I think he’s fine

It sounded a little funny, yes, it’s kind of my type

(Yes, it’s kind of my type)

Yes yes yes

I saw the dheck, yes, I met him last night

A conversation, now it’s spending the night

I think I love him, even though I know it’s not fair

(No, no, it’s not fair, yes)

How could I ever believe him?

What could be so deceptive

Boy, you were my only vice, I never feel that way

It’s not going to hold me hostage, I’m leaving

Boy, you just gave me a reason

No, I never thought I was the right one

No, I never thought I was going to fall

Watch me bounce before I give you my all

So, I promise tonight is the last call

I don’t believe in you (I, I don’t believe)

Disguised, but I see through (I, I saw through)

I saw the devil, yes, I met him last night

I had a conversation, yes, I think he’s fine

It sounded a little funny, yes, it’s kind of my type

Yes yes yes

I saw the devil, yes, I met him last night

A conversation, now it’s spending the night

I think I love him, even though I know it’s not fair

(It’s not fair, it’s not fair, it’s not right) no

Mmm, mmm (Oh, whoa)

Mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

Oh, hey, hey