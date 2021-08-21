News

“Met Him Last Night” is the title of their new song together

After weeks of rumors, the long-awaited featuring by Demi Lovato And Ariana Grande has been confirmed! The song is called “Met Him Last Night” and will be out on Friday April 2.

“Met Him Last Night” is part of the new album of unpublished works by Demi “Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over”, also available from 2 April.

The disc will also feature two other collaborations, one with Noah Cyrus and one with Saweetie.

“Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” takes up the title of the documentary by Demi Lovato released on March 23 on YouTube. In Dancing With the Devil the singer reflects on darkest momentof his life, when she had been hospitalized for an overdose in 2018, and on its ascent towards the light.

