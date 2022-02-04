Meta collapses on the stock exchange, Facebook loses users for the first time – Nerd4.life

The name change to Half did not do well for Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which recorded a collapse in the stock market by over 24% after the publication of the data for the fourth quarter of 2021, definitely below expectations with a lot of drop in users.

THE revenues from $ 33.67 billion, despite being higher than the previous year, was considered significantly below expectations, as was the net profit of $ 10.29 billion which represents an 8% decline. , all results disappointing compared to forecasts.

All of this also leads to a lowering of projections for the start of the new year, with revenues moving between 27 and 29 billion compared to the 34.53 billion that were initially forecast by analysts. Also worrying are the data relating to online traffic on Facebook, now Meta, which for the first time showed a decline, albeit slight: from 1.930 to 1.929 billion active users daily in the last quarter compared to the previous one.

For Zuckerberg, this decline in online users is probably due to the increased competitiveness of the competition, as well as a variation in general use that now tends to shift to “reels”, that is short videoswhich will lead to a gradual transformation of the classic social setting.

In recent days, it had emerged that Facebook’s cryptocurrency would already be dead, with the company abandoning plans still in development, while in the meantime it is building the fastest supercomputer in the world for its metaverse.