Meta collapses stock market and burns billions of dollars: the motivation

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has burned billions of dollars on the stock exchange in recent days. What could be the reasons that undermined investor confidence.

The last few weeks have turned out particularly tumultuous on the stock exchange for Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Meta in fact, the new company that also includes Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram it lost 26.4 percent of its value on Thursday 3 February 2022. Billions of dollars burned in just under twenty-four hours. According to many analysts, what led most of the investors to sell the shares of one of the most prosperous technology companies in the world in this way, is a communication that Meta had released in the morning, in which he explained that was momentarily failing to deliver the data on the behavior of users in companies.

The reasons that led to Meta’s stock market crash

A difficulty caused by change carried out by Apple on the policy and that for its entire duration, it created a chasm in advertising revenue, albeit for a short time. Investors were therefore afraid of this economic damage that Meta has made to pay for companies that use social media every day to promote themselves. But that may not be the only reason. Over the past 3 months, Zuckerberg’s social network has been experiencing a decline in daily users.

Nothing too worrying, because at the moment instead the number of monthly users has remained constant since October 2021. But for many, it could also be a small sign of social decline that shouldn’t be underestimated. Certainly Zuckerberg has long since found himself discounting the success of Tik Tok, which he is risking, due to its massive use, to remove the younger generations from the remaining social networks.