Meta continues to fall on the stock market: What is happening with the Facebook matrix?

Meta accumulated a decline of 6% this week, after losing 0.75% on Friday without giving signs of a possible comeback. The shares are down more than 45% from a September high, a drop unmatched among large US technology stocks in recent years.

The crash knocked Meta out of the list of the 10 largest global companies by market value, but also caused its share price to fall to its lowest level on record.

Google will limit data sharing on Android devices

One of the worst news for Meta is Google’s announcement this week that it would launch a privacy initiative for Android phones. The goal for the web giant is to find a new balance between the growing demand for confidentiality from users and regulators with the need to allow advertisers to finely segment their advertising on a large scale, reporting to you in the process, billions of dollars.

While the company said the move is ad-friendly, it also recalls Apple Inc.’s revised privacy policy, which affected digital advertising and was a factor behind Meta’s disastrous earnings report this month. (Read: Meta lost US$230,000 million in the stock market, the largest cut seen on Wall Street)

bad results

In early February, Meta wiped out more than $230 billion of capitalization, the largest haircut ever seen on Wall Street, after reporting worse-than-expected forward forecasts and user numbers the day before.

At the time, the uncontrolled drop in shares was related to the posting of a falling net profit in the fourth quarter, as well as the stagnation of the number of Facebook users from the previous quarter.

As a result, its growth prospects were called into question and triggered the largest sell-off in the history of Wall Street in terms of loss of value.

“The management team needs to show investors in the coming quarters a path to growth,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. He added that the stocks he owns are “in purgatory” and that market sentiment “couldn’t be any worse.”

A race

Meta’s growth woes continue to contrast with other tech giants that reported strong results this season, helping limit declines in its shares amid a mostly negative start to 2022.

For a long time, investors have not hesitated to buy shares of big technology companies, betting that the group will continue to see strong growth. Thus, declines of the magnitude of Meta have not occurred in the era of companies with market capitalizations of US$1 trillion.

Apple hasn’t seen a 40% decline since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. or Alphabet Inc., the last time they posted a drop on this scale was at the time of the financial crisis.

Meta “is the company that people love to hate, and Alphabet is an easy alternative if you want online advertising exposure,” said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Co. Alphabet holdings, which is doing well and as a company it doesn’t have as many complications. At this point it is worth remembering that there are many controversies that Meta has faced in recent months.

The current weakness in Meta shares makes it attractive in terms of traditional valuation metrics. The stock’s forward price-earnings ratio is below 14, the lowest on record, and well below its five-year average of 20.9. The forward price-to-sales ratio is about 4.2, also an all-time low.

In part because of the valuation, Meta continues to have admirers on Wall Street. Nearly three-quarters of analysts covering the stock recommend buying, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while analysts’ average price target points to a more than 60% upside.

Stock owner Glenview’s Stone is among those betting on a rally, though he admits a turnaround can be a long-term process.

“How cheap it is right now outweighs all the problems it faces,” he said in an interview. “If it can grow close to how it grew before, then it’s a bargain. It will be too cheap to resist.”

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is once again among the world’s 10 largest companies by market value thanks to the collapse of Meta Platforms Inc. and the rebound in shares of the Chinese tech giant. Tencent had fallen from the list in mid-September due to Beijing’s extensive regulatory crackdown on private companies. Its Hong Kong-listed shares have risen about 8% this year as easing regulatory concerns lured investors, putting its value at around $590 billion.