Meta could shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe – Internet and Social

Meta could shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if the dispute over personal data is not resolved. This is the scenario aired by Mark Zuckerberg in the company’s annual report to the Sec. At the center of the conflict is the processing of personal data: if Meta is not given the option to transfer, store and use the data of its European users on American servers then the giant could be forced to close some of its activities in the EU.

“We have absolutely no desire and no plan to withdraw from Europe”: said a spokesperson for Meta, the company under whose hat are Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger “Companies basically need clear and global rules to protect long-term data flows between the US and the EU, and like more than 70 other companies in a wide range of sectors, as the situation evolves, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations. ” “Simply Meta, like many other companies, organizations and services – adds the spokesperson of the company – is based on the transfer of data between the EU and the United States in order to offer global services. Like other companies, to provide a global service, we follow European rules and we rely on Standard Contractual Clauses and on adequate data protection measures “.

Meta’s announcement “is very recent and we have no comments to make at the moment”, however “one thing must be absolutely clear: the EU establishes its legislation taking into account our values, the interests of consumers and citizens”. This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Eric Mamer. The EU “obviously takes into account the points of view expressed by economic operators, but acts autonomously when it has to establish its own regulations”, reiterated the spokesman.