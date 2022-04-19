Meta criticizes Apple for its 30% App Store commission, and charges 50% in its metaverse

Share

After harshly criticizing Apple, Mark Zuckerberg’s company will charge a 50% commission to developers.

Apple has been heavily criticized by numerous companies for the commission it charges developers for in-app purchases. One of those companies was Facebook, now called Meta, however in its “metatarsus”, Mark Zuckerberg’s company charges a 50% commission to developers upload content to their platform.

Apple has forced developers to use your payment method keeping 30% of the money that users pay. Certainly a high commission, but similar to that applied by other stores of similar applications or games. Apple has recently taken action with major changes, but the most curious thing is that its top critics do the same, or worse.

Meta charges much more commission to developers than Apple

Since before the rebranding of Facebook to Meta, CEOMark Zuckerberg has been a major critic of Apple’s 30% commission on App Store sales, even though in reality for most developers it’s 15%. With statements like these:

To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re keeping paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we introduce a revenue share, it will be less than 30% that Apple and others take […]

However, what Zuckerberg said is one thing and what they are going to do is another. It looks like the company plans to charge up to 47.5% of digital assets sold within its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform.

A Meta spokesperson told CNBC that “Meta will take an overall cut of up to 47.5% on each transaction. That includes a 30% ‘hardware platform fee’ for sales made through the Meta Quest Store, where sells apps and games for their VR headsets. Additionally, Horizon Worlds will charge a 17.5% fee.”

and this decision has not gone unnoticed within Applein this case Fred Sainz is the one who has spoken on behalf of the apple company in an email to MarketWatch:

Meta has repeatedly taken aim at Apple for charging developers a 30% commission for in-app purchases on the App Store, and has scapegoated small businesses and creators at every turn. Now, Meta is looking to charge those same creators far more than any other platform. The announcement exposes the hypocrisy of Meta. This shows that while they seek to use Apple’s platform for free, they are squeezing out creators and small businesses using their own.”

It is certainly a rather hypocritical decision on Meta’s part. At the end creating an app store is not easy and costs a lot of money, which you must somehow make profitable. And Meta wants to do it much faster.

