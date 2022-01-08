Meta-Facebook hoax, watch out for “copy and paste”

The Facebook notification arrives and conspiracy theorists appear. The official name change of the company to Meta is representing a tempting opportunity for the creators of fake news. For several days, in fact, between the chats and on social platforms belonging to the group owned by Mark Zuckerberg, there is a hoax about alleged privacy violations on photos and account contents. Together with the notice highlighted on the bulletin boards by the social network, a message is spreading with the classic method of the chain in which you are asked to copy and paste a text that has no value.

Meta-Facebook hoax, watch out for fake “copy and paste” on photos: social media communication

In the last few days, the Meta group has informed Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram users of have renamed the company and the latest news on the conditions of use.

“Facebook Ireland Limited changed its name to Meta Platforms Irelans Limited. We have updated the Terms of Use, the Data Policy and the Cookie Policy of Instagram so that they reflect the new name “reads the message that appears when you log in on your profile, through which the company invites you to click on the link for more information (here we wrote about Meta shops).

Meta-Facebook hoax, watch out for fake “copy and paste” on photos: the message

This was enough to ignite the imagination of the “buffalo” who began to circulate this message: “Tomorrow starts the new Facebook / Meta rule where your photos can be used. Don’t forget that the deadline is today !!! ” it reads, with three exclamation points.

“It can be used in litigation against you – it still reads. Everything you post will be made public today – including messages. It costs you nothing more than just copy and paste. Better to prevent in advance than legal entanglements and apologies later. ‘I do not authorize Facebook / Meta or any of the Facebook / Meta-related organizations to use my images, information, messages or posts, either in the past or in the future – the hoax continues. With this press release I communicate on Facebook / Meta that it is strictly forbidden to copy, notify or take any other action of mine based on this profile and / or its contents. The contents of this profile are private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by the law: Facebook / Meta is now a public institution ‘”.

There buffalo would be born in the United States in November 2021, in conjunction with the change of Facebook’s name in Meta. In the text, reference was made to an alleged article of the Uniform Commercial Code according to which users should have denied consent to the platform to use their photos that had been previously published (here the announcement of the name change and the advent of the metaverse on Facebook).

Meta-Facebook hoax, watch out for fake “copy and paste” on photos: what changes

Of all this there is nothing true, as the new name of the company has not led to significant changes in the terms of use of the information shared on social networks.

Going deeper into the information made available in the Group’s notice sent to the accounts, it is in fact clarified that “the company name has changed, but we continue to offer the same products, including the Meta Facebook app. The Data Policy and Terms of Use remain in effect. Furthermore, the name change does not affect the use we make of data or their sharing ”(here we talked about the hacker alarm for 50 thousand Facebook users).