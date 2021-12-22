Meta (formerly Facebook) is under attack: maxi-wave phishing also involves Instagram

Meta ends up at the center of a maxi-wave of phishing attacks that have targeted two of the main social networks controlled by the platform

The rejection of (some) users in the recent survey organized by Yahoo Finance. The last part of the year seems somewhat troubled for Half, the American team formerly known as Facebook. Through a official post, it seems that two of the main social networks incorporated into Mark Zuckerberg’s company (specifically, Facebook And Instagram) have had to contend with a massive wave of phishing attacks.

Numbers in hand, the hackers would have created well 39 thousand websites which replicated in all respects the two social platforms, with the very evident aim of deceiving users (and in particular the users of the two social networks) and stealing their main personal data. Self Facebook And Instagram were the two most cloned websites, however there was no lack of phishing attacks to the detriment of Whatsapp And Facebook Messenger.

Fake web pages to steal login data on Facebook and Instagram

As explained by Meta, the American company turned to a California court in order to stop the cybercriminal campaign against the social networks of Mark Zuckerberg’s team. Campaign that included the creating fake login pages and the reading in “clear” of the login information (e-mail and password) of the users, which were then exploited by the attackers to access the sensitive data of the targeted people.

In the present case, the cybercriminals used a “hairdressing” service to redirect Internet traffic to bogus websites, thus hiding the true location of those pages and the identity of the hosting providers.

The phenomenon of phishing attacks is unfortunately on the agenda and second some predictions of security researchers, will continue to hold its own during the next year as well as the spread of ransomware campaigns and the theft of sensitive data belonging to famous people.