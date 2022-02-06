Meta introduces Personal Boundaries into the metaverse: here’s how they work and what they are for

Meta introduced within Horizon Worlds And Horizon Venues a new feature called “Personal Border” and that it will prevent our virtual alter egos, the avatards, from approaching beyond a certain distance so as to avoid unwanted interactions.

Personal Boundary is already up and running by default will maintain a distance of about 120 cm between your personal avatar and that of others. The society claims that over time it will carefully observe how the new functionality affects experiences within the metaverse, possibly modifying and evolving it.







The Personal Border prevents anyone from invading the avatar’s personal virtual space: if any other avatar tries to enter the Personal Border, the system will stop its movement. It is a feature based in part on the measures Meta already takes against harassment in the metaverse, such as the disappearance of an avatar’s hands when they invade someone’s personal (virtual) space.







The new feature will always be active by default, and will not provide any haptic feedback when triggered. Meta claims to have already planned the introduction, in the future, of the possibility to modify the area of ​​the Personal Border, customizing it according to the preferences of each one. The company notes that the introduction of Personal Border aiuter to establish a set of good behavioral habits and norms within the metaverse.

The images show an example of how Personal Border will work: the circle around the avatar will not be visible, it was used by Meta in these images with the sole purpose of exemplifying the effect of the new function.