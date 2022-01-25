Meta is building the fastest supercomputer in the world for its metaverse – Nerd4.life

Meta (ex Facebook) presented theAI Research SuperCluster (RSC), the AI ​​supercomputer that, according to Zuckerberg’s company, will be the fastest in the world by the end of 2022 and will accelerate research on artificial intelligence and it will help the realization of the metaverse.

The construction of RSC supercomputers is becoming more and more important for the tech giants, so much so that even Microsoft and Nvidia are building one. This “AI supercomputer” will be used to manage a series of systems in Meta’s macrobusiness, from moderating content posted on Facebook and Instagram up to functions for augmented reality which in the future will be available with Meta’s AR devices.

Obviously, the computing power of the RSC will also be used to realize the experiences of the metaverse, a central element in the company’s plans for the future.

Meta’s supercomputer

“RSC will help Meta’s AI researchers build better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, work in hundreds of different languages, seamlessly analyze text, images and video together, develop new augmented reality tools and more “, reads the post on the official website of Meta.

“Ultimately, the work done with RSC will pave the way for the creation of technologies for the next big computing platform: the metaverse, in which AI-based applications and products will play an important role.”

“With RSC we can more quickly train models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or not. This research will not only help keep people safe while using our services today, but also in future, as we build the metaverse. “