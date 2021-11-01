Business

Meta, Khaby Lame like Goku in his new video and Facebook appreciates – Nerd4.life

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman46 mins ago
Khaby Lame he improvised Goku in the new video made to imagine the metaverse of Half, the new identity of Facebook who seems to have greatly appreciated the effort, so much so that he relaunched the clip on social media.

As you know, Facebook has become Meta, the company has changed its name and during the presentation of Facebook Connect 2021 it introduced the concept of metaverse.

It is a virtual place that seems to be making a mockery of Oasis of Ready Player One (here the review of the film), and that it will be possible to visit in the coming years thanks to the technologies currently being worked on at the company Mark Zuckerberg.

We see him in Khaby’s video, as part of a montage enriched by special effects in which the Italian star of TikTok And Instagram he teleports like Goku from one sequence of the presentation to another.

