Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: summary with all the announcements

Photo of James James9 hours ago
Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 He closes his presentation with important announcements for Meta Quest 2 users. The virtual reality device is reinforced with important names that will arrive throughout the present 2022, among other surprises. We tell you all the announcements and the highlights below.

All Games Shown at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 – 2022
  • NFL Pro Era – 2022
  • Among Us VR – Late 2022
  • Collaboration with Shell Games: 3 new games on the way
  • Red Matter 2 – Summer 2022
  • Expire 2 – 2022
  • Moss: Book 2 – Summer 2022
  • Ruins Magus – 2022
  • Cities VR – 2022
  • Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries – Now Available for Free
  • Beat Saber New Song Pack – 2022
  • Bonelab – 2022
  • Ghostbusters VR – 2022

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase roundup all announcements

The most outstanding announcements of Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

The arrival of the Mercenary mode to Resident Evil 4 VR It has been one of the highlights of the event. This additional experience is now available for free to anyone who owns a copy of the base game. In it you will find tests of combat against the clock whose rewards you can take to the main campaign. These include unlocks such as additional game modes, weapons, and outfits. In addition, you will be able to compete with other users through online markers.

On the other hand, the new work of Stress Level Zero, creators of the popular Boneworks, has been unveiled. Bonelab continues with the use of physics in tests that combine obstacles with shooting phases. The result is delusional. On the other hand, Among Us has confirmed a version for virtual reality that will be released at the end of 2022. It is not the only game that will go to this other side of the video game. Cities Skyline will receive a port to play it from goal quest 2. Lastly, Moss: Book 2 will no longer be exclusive to PlayStation VR next summer.

Source: Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Source link

