Meta Ruffy goes off like a rocket as STEPN plummets! GamingShiba continues a brilliant upward trajectory. Unexpected surprises in today’s TOP TREND!

photo freepik.com

Just yesterday we saw how Meta Ruffy collapsed. Luckily for this cryptocurrency, it can be celebrating together with GamingShiba, for being two of the three Top Trends today that improve in green numbers. Will they be able to finish the day in the same way? Will GMT be able to recover part of its loss?

GamingShiba has a stock price today of $0.00000000005784. His gain over the last 24 hours has been 8.46%. It has a loss of 13.32% during the last seven days. Its market volume marks 5,108,595 dollars.

GamingShiba was priced up with some down for most of the time. Arriving at 4:35, he hit his high for the day. After reaching that point, he suffered two very strong drops, with a rectification in between. After that event, its value remained at a midpoint, where it has been slowly increasing. Its trend seems bullish and its price seems to be approaching one of its important peaks of the day.

Cryptocurrency and GAMINGSHIBA/USD pair chart in real time on a 24-hour time frame.

GMT is valued at $3.06 right now putting its loss over the last 24 hours at 12.60% and a gain of 41.23% over the last seven days. Its market volume is seen at $2,725,589,157.

The graph of this cryptocurrency showed a slightly upward trend until after suffering a fall around 20:57. Upon reaching his highest point at 6:37, he suffered a heavy fall from which he tried unsuccessfully to recover, only to fall again in steps around 16:42. This is his lowest point at the moment.

Cryptocurrency chart and GMTUSD pair in real time on a 24-hour time frame.

MR has an exchange price of $0.002943. This represents a decrease of 5.61% during the last 24 hours and an increase of 82.53% since seven days ago. His market volume today is $11,283,911.

The MR did not start the day well. Its value was falling until 22:37. This was his lowest point of the day. For a few hours the price remained without strong ups and downs. Around 7:27 I get to mark one of the most important peaks of the day. After that moment, the price followed an upward path that seems continuous with some other downward rectification-

Cryptocurrency chart and MRUSD pair in real time on a 24-hour time frame.