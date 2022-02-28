Meta seeks support to build the metaverse

The commitment to virtual reality and the digital economy intensifies on the first day of the technological congress



A virtual world in three dimensions in which users from all over the world can connect to play, socialize and even earn money in real time. That concept, known as metaverseis more of a projection of what industry giants want the future of Internet than a tangible reality that is just around the corner. That hasn’t stopped the new buzzword in the technology sector is present in almost every corner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Despite not being something new, interest in virtual reality has skyrocketed since Facebook announced last October that the company was renamed Goalin a clear commitment to turn its business from the social media to that new immersive experience. That has been seen this Monday at the Gran Via de l’Hospitalet de Llobregat venue. Multiple stands with virtual reality headsets and glasses and companies like Telephone, HTC or Orange announcing the creation of interactive spaces —still very far from the promises of the metaverse— to promote their services.

Just as the world of video game has given birth to a whole new virtual economy, some studies suggest that this ecosystem could generate a business of up to 175,000 million euros. However, the dream of the metaverse could fall on deaf ears if it does not have an infrastructure to support it. That’s why mark zuckerberg, founder and executive director of Meta, has launched a message in search of support shortly before the start of the MWC. “Building the metaverse will require massive advances in connectivity. Bigger than any of the step changes we’ve seen before & rdquor ;, he pointed out. Meta seeks to seduce some 1,000 million users in the next decade.

The role of telecoms

For this virtual world to be interoperable and to support millions of devices around the world connected in real time, the role of telemarketers. “It is necessary to improve the Connection, more bandwidth and reduce latency (the waiting time between sending and receiving a signal) to guarantee a constant quality experience & rdquor ;, explained Chris Weasler, responsible for special initiatives at Meta. And it is that only 63% of the world population has access to Internet.

Video games are currently the environments that most closely resemble what the metaverse is intended to be. Although Meta and microsoft are betting on the creation of virtual spaces for entertainment or work, others like Nvidia have detailed projects in which the recreation of spaces in 3D can be an opportunity. Thus, its platform has allowed Ericsson to simulate the range of its antennas 5G to better know where to place them, but it also serves to make industrial production chains more efficient or for scientists to create models and calculate the impact of climatic phenomena such as hurricanes.