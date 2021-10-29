“Meta”, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, was announced during the presentation of the metaverse

Facebook president Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the parent company will now be called Meta, to best represent all its activities, but the name of the various networks will remain unchanged.

The founder of the giant technology company will thus bring together the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp, in addition to the Oculus virtual reality glasses.

►►► Read also: Facebook is creating a team to work on the “metaverse”, a cyberspace where it is possible to interact in the form of an avatar

This term "metaverse" comes from the cyberpunk science fiction novel, "Virtual Samurai" (Snow Crash), written by Neil Stephenson in the early 1990s.

“We have learned a lot by facing many problems”, said the creator of Facebook, believing it was time to learn the lessons Building the next chapter. The announcement came an hour and a half after the introduction of Metaverse. According to him, the metaverse represents the future of the Internet, after computers and mobile phones, where the public will be able to interact, work or entertain themselves through technologies (augmented reality glasses, virtual reality viewers, etc.). The metaverse therefore presents itself as the future of social communication through digital technology, through virtual and augmented realities.