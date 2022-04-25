Meta will have its first physical store focused on the Metaverse

Facebook retail store. (photo: Goal)

Goalthe parent company of Facebookyou don’t just want to sell your virtual reality headset, video chat devices and online data glasses. Now, the company of mark zuckerberg wants people to try the products in a physical store.

Meta announced that will open its first retail store on May 9.

The 1,550-square-foot space will be located on the social network’s campus in Burlingame, California, in the United States, where staff will focus on metaversevirtual worlds where people can work, play and socialize.

The opening underscores the tech giant’s seriousness in developing consumer hardware and taking on the likes of Google Y Manzanawhich also have physical stores.

Even so, products such as virtual reality headsets and smart glasses that allow access to these virtual spaces have not yet caught on.

MetaStore. (photo: Goal)

Meta hopes that as more people try the technologywill understand why Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse is the successor of the Internet mobile.

“Once people experience the technology, they can better appreciate it. If we did our job well, people should go away and tell their friends: ‘You have to go see the Meta Store,'” he explained. Martin Gilliardhead of the Meta Store, in a statement.

Location, hours and what the Facebook store will have inside

The store will offer products such as Meta’s first smart glasses with RayBanwhich allow you to take photos and videos of 30 seconds.

People can also visit Facebook’s video chat devices called Portal, which have grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, you can try out the company’s latest VR headsets, quest 2, and people can play titles like Beat Saber, Golf Plus, Real VR Fishing, and Supernatural on the device. A curved wall-to-wall LED display shows what you see in virtual reality.

MetaStore. (photo: Goal)

Store visitors can buy Quest 2 virtual reality headsets and accessories, as well as portal video chat devices. You can also try out the RayBan Stories specs, but you still have to order them directly from rayban.com.

Meta said it is introducing a tab Buy in meta.com that will display all your hardware products in one place.

The Meta Store will be open from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’s located in 322 Airport Blvd.

MetaStore. (photo: Goal)

A dream come true for Mark Zuckerberg, who is a little late

Facebook had tried to show off its virtual reality headsets in Best Buy stores, but never had its own store. In 2017, the company closed hundreds of demo stations for its Oculus Rift VR headset at Best Buy stores in USA, citing “seasonal changes”. Since then, Facebook has caused even more excitement for the metaverse by changing the name to Meta.

MetaStore. (photo: Goal)

Other tech giants have opened physical stores. In 2021, Google opened its first store in New York to sell products like the company’s Pixel phones and Nest speakers.

Snapowner of the ephemeral messaging application Snapchathad temporary pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles to showcase their capturing sunglasses. video Spectacles.

The e-commerce giant amazon He said he is focused on growing his brick-and-mortar grocery and clothing business. In March, Amazon announced it would close 68 stores in the US and UK, including those that sell books, electronics, and toys.

KEEP READING

Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world: this is the complete list

WhatsApp will stop working from April 30 on these cell phones

Key settings so that WhatsApp groups are not so annoying