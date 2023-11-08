Meta will require disclosure for AI-generated, altered political ads

(Reuters) – By 2024, advertisers will have to disclose when they used artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods to alter or create political, social or election-related ads on Facebook and Instagram, the Meta platform said on Wednesday. goes.

Meta, the world’s second-largest platform for digital ads, said in a blog post that advertisers would be required to disclose whether their altered or created ads depict real people doing or saying something that They didn’t, or if they did they produced something real digitally – something that looked like a person who didn’t exist.

The company will also ask advertisers to disclose whether these ads depict events that did not occur, alter footage of an actual event, or depict an actual event without an actual image, video, or audio recording of the actual event. Let’s illustrate.

The policy updates, including Meta’s earlier announcement to block political advertisers from using generative AI ad tools, come a month after the Facebook-owner said it was beginning to expand advertisers’ access to AI-powered ad tools. Which can instantly make background, image adjustments. And variations of ad copy in response to simple text prompts.

Alphabet’s Google, the largest digital advertising company, last week announced the launch of a similar image-optimized generic AI ad tool and said it had removed politics from its products by preventing lists of “political keywords” from being used as indicated. Planned to keep away.

Lawmakers in the US are concerned about the use of AI to create content that falsely portrays candidates in political ads to influence federal elections, with several new “generative AI” tools making it cheaper and easier to create reliable deepfakes. Let’s make.

Meta is already blocking its user-facing Meta AI virtual assistant from creating photo-realistic images of public figures, and its top policy executive, Nick Clegg, said last month that the use of generative AI in political advertising was “clearly That’s clearly an area where we need to update our rules.”

The company’s new policy will not require disclosure when digital content is “irrelevant or immaterial to the claim, assertion, or issue raised in the advertisement”, including image size adjustment, cropping the image, color correction, or sharpening the image. Including, it said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul, Devika Nair and Shubham Kalia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)