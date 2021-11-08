Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 removed from all stores: the reason is “historic”

Like a bolt from the blue, Konami has just announced that it has interrupted the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2 And Metal Gear Solid 3 on all digital stores present.

The result is that the historical masterpieces conceived by Hideo Kojima, for the moment, they are no longer recoverable on consoles and PCs, thus being removed even from the PlayStation Now subscription: all this would be the fault of some licenses that the Japanese publisher must necessarily renew.

Own Metal Gear Solid 3 is currently at the center of strong talk about a possible remake, which is set to become a reality along with the return of Silent Hill.

The suspected study of the realization of the remake may have confirmed its development with a big clue: it should be noted, however, that the motivation for the removal of the historic titles would not be “guilt»Of the new chapter.

With an official press release on its website (via Kotaku), Konami has in fact stated that it has taken the decision to remove from the sale, without any notice, all digital versions from Metal Gear Solid 2 And Metal Gear Solid 3 on all PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles, as well as canceling the editions available on GOG and Nvidia Shield.

The reason is linked to the use of some historical films, present in both masterpieces: the license would expire and Konami will therefore have to renew the agreement before being able to relist these great titles.

Consequently, until the situation is resolved, not even PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to take advantage of these titles: a news that will surely leave a bad taste in the mouth of many fans, given that there was not even time to buy them digitally before it was too late.

It is unclear whether or not all versions will be commercially available again, but Konami has already wanted to clarify that it is not a permanent decision: somehow, these great video games will sooner or later be purchasable again.

Unfortunately, the publisher was unable to give certain times and, consequently, we don’t know when they will come back to be purchased in digital format: below you will find all versions removed from the stores.

PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION

PlayStation Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

PlayStation Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

PlayStation Vita METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

PlayStation Now METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

Xbox 360 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D

GOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE

NVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV

NVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

Of course we will keep you updated if there is any news on the return of Metal Gear Solid 2 And 3: the hope is that the renewal of the license does not require an excessive period of time.

Their possible return could serve to spark interest in the possible new Metal Gear Solid 3, which could be somewhere between remake and remastered.

Waiting for it to be made official, there are those who have managed to recreate one of the most iconic scenes right on Metal Gear Solid V.

At the moment there is no news on a possible remake of the second chapter, one of the most popular of the saga: Hideo Kojima has admitted that he was inspired by an incredible novel.