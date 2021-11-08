Tech

Metal Gear Solid 2 and MGS 3 have been removed from the digital stores and PlayStation Now

Konami announced that starting Monday, November 8th Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 they will no longer be on sale on digital stores due to some issues with the licensing of some archival footage and videos used in the two games.

The removal affects not only single games but also collections and collections which include the two titles in question, Konami nevertheless makes it known that it is working to renew all the rights of use and the necessary licenses so as to be able to re-sell Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater. Below is the complete list of the platforms concerned:

PlayStation 3

  • Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

PlayStation Vita

  • Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

PlayStation Now

  • Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Xbox 360

  • Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS

  • Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D

GOG

  • Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

NVIDIA Shield

  • Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for Shield TV
  • Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for Shield TV

Note how the removal also affects the PlayStation Now subscription service, from today subscribers they will no longer be able to play with the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection. At the moment we do not know when the two games will return on sale and Konami has not provided timing in this regard.

