Metal Gear Solid 2 in Unreal Engine 5 is truly gorgeous

Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty is one of the most important chapters of the Konami franchise created by Hideo Kojima, so much so that now someone has decided to recreate it in sauce next-gen.

The adventure of Solid and Raiden is in fact remembered by fans of Metal Gear Solid as one of the most interesting and “strange”, especially from the point of view of the plot and characters.

And if fans have long imagined a remake of Metal Gear Solid 2, Now Sons of Liberty has decided to embrace the power of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

As reported by colleagues from GamesRadar +, the now well-known former Crytek Erasmus Brosdau has recreated the suggestive intro of MGS2 with the UE5, giving new luster to the classic Konami.

In the short video found in the tweet below, Brosdau reveals that he is working to recreate the introductory cinematic of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty in real time, entirely in Unreal Engine 5.

The clip offers us a glimpse of the incredible result obtained, really surprising, making us dream of a possible remake made with this technical sector.

In February 2020, Brosdau had already shown us Solid Snake walking on the George Washington Bridge, in the rain, waiting for the tanker Discovery to jump on.

In the video in question the digital artist explained that the animations “They add a lot of life” to the general context, although now with the result obtained from the use of the EU5 the steps forward seem to be even more impressive and significant (the previous work was in fact born with the EU4).

Always talking about remakes of our (and your) dreams, you have seen the three-dimensional version of the classic Metal Gear of 1987?

Finally, a few months ago the good Hideo Kojima himself explained his true source of inspiration for Metal Gear Solid 2.