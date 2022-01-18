Metal Gear Solid 2, the intro reconstructed in Unreal Engine 5: here’s a first taste

More than 20 years after the original publication, Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty continues to enjoy the admiration of fans and to be considered one of the best exponents of the saga created by Hideo Kojima.

Having already tried to transpose the first chapter of the series in Unreal Engine 4, the developer and artist Erasmus Brosdau is rebuilding part of Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty by exploiting the surprising potential ofUnreal Engine 5 by Epic Games. The work, at least for the moment, is limited to recreating the Solid Snake’s introductory sequence, consisting largely of cinematic scenes with no gameplay.

Brosdau has not yet completed the work and, through the twitter you find below, gives us only a small taste of the results obtained so far. It is a matter of a few seconds of video, however it seems obvious how the reconstruction of such an iconic sequence through an engine conceived for the ninth generation of videogames has great potential, as the fanmade remake of Silent Hill in UE5 has already shown.

A blast from the past in the hopeful waiting for the official remake of Metal Gear Solid to be announced sooner or later, although the rumors that the presentation of the project was imminent have not found official feedback to date.