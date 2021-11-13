Metal Gear Solid 2 turns 20: 5 reasons to replay it

As someone once said “Relatives are not chosen”. In every large family there is in fact one brother a bit eccentric, coming out of who knows where, capable of surprising ideas and at the same time of milk-giving sorties to the knees. In short, the classic brother of which one wonders: “but whose son will he be?”. Curious, because the episodes that make up the regular series of Metal Gear Solid seem to lend themselves very well to this type of comparison, not to mention that, even if it is done on purpose, the genetic link between siblings it is one of the central pillars of the epic. On November 13, 2021, the twenty years from the arrival on the American market of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, the “strange” brother of the gang, considered by much of the videogame public opinion a bit like the black sheep of the family. In this article we will try to pinpoint it though five elements that made it special and deserves to be remembered even today, for better or for worse. Are you ready to infiltrate the next few lines?

5. The change of protagonist The presence of Raiden as the protagonist in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was completely unexpected We open our mouths well and immediately extract the poisoned tooth on which our tongue has been beating for years: Raiden. Let me be clear, we are not so angry with the character himself, as with the trick from “Snake is there, Snake is not there” with which that crafty one of a Kojima literally fooled us. During the dissemination of preliminary information and trailers for Metal Gear Solid 2, the Japanese designer in fact kept the presence of the White Demon hidden by any means, even going so far as to omit it from the scenes in which he would have been the absolute protagonist in the full version. Kojima left nothing to chance and even forbade to the voice actor who would have given the voice to the character, Quinton Flynn, to make statements about their projects and what they were working on. Snake, Snake, Snake, Snake everywhere. There was no way to suspect that, as soon as the prologue was finished, we would then only smell the smell of Snake. When players found themselves commanding an all-new hero, Raiden, the feeling was a mixture of “Are we kidding?” and “Well, this section will end soon”, and instead … And instead we are in front of one of the videogame deceptions most unsettling in history, which has disoriented, confused and, if you like, disappointed thousands of fans all over the world. It must be said that the good Hideo has always had a vice of sailor’s promises: after all, it’s the same one that in the trailer for the first Metal Gear Solid showed how the entire base of Shadow Moses could be torn apart with C4 explosives. Tsk, but when ever?

4. The soundtrack The soundtrack of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is a true masterpiece I land on Playstation 2 benefited Metal Gear Solid in many respects: the undoubtedly better graphics, the gameplay enriched by greater possibilities … The element that most of all benefited from the generational step forward was probably the soundtrack. The musical scores of the first chapter had already entered the legend and to better celebrate the union between the saga and the new Sony monolith, Kojima and producer Rika Muranaka decided it was time to aim high. Very high. Let’s say very high. In fact, they turned to none other than to Hans Zimmer, one of the greatest living composers of movie music. The German author, Oscar winner for “The Lion King”, however, replied spades to the offer and the Japanese duo was thus forced to “fall back” on one of the artists belonging to Zimmer’s own stable: Harry Gregson-Williams. The soundtrack that the British musician pulled out of the hat revealed itself extraordinary, a reworking of the themes composed by TAPPY for the first Metal Gear Solid that was miraculous. The cocktail of electronic, symphonic and choral sounds conferred a sense of grandeur to production that we had never tasted before and contributed to the epic aura of the brand. Okay, we forgive you for giving us so much other good stuff … but you don’t know what you missed, Hans.

3. Topicality of the topics covered With Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Hideo Kojima was able to be ahead of the times as only geniuses can Twenty years. Four decades. Two decades. Yet the second Solid episode of the Metal Gear genre seems today more current than ever, with its cauldron of content that only Kojima’s imagination could anticipate. In fact, his visionary talent allowed him to insert into the soul of the narration topics that were still out of focus in 2001, at the dawn of the Internet for all, issues seen as distant in time or even exaggerated in the eyes of many. But, you know, a genius is a genius not by chance, and in hindsight Snake’s dad showed that the future was already there, especially for what concerned some thorny factors of society. The plot of Metal Gear Solid 2 is imbued with political, economic and social references of extreme modernity and of an importance that only after years have we been able to fully understand. The conspiracy theories; the massive presence of artificial intelligences in our life; the eternal struggle between the personal freedom and the collective security; the control and manipulation of information as real power. Are these issues that tell you something? Give us the numbers of Superenalotto Hideo, which we then do halfway through.

2. The boss fight against Fatman The battle against Fatman is one of the most bizarre moments not only of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty but of the entire saga We are ready to bet: there was a moment in Metal Gear Solid 2 in which several of you paused the game, stared at a point of the wall with lost eyes and then surrendered to despair like neither Artax in the Swamp of Sadness nor ” The Neverending Story”. That moment must have been without a doubt the battle against Fatman, certainly one of the most grotesque points of all Kojimian production. “Psycho Mantis, Sniper Wolf, Vulcan Raven … please come back, we can explain!” The design of the bomber with a few extra pounds, named after the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, in fact immediately jumped to the eye to be anything but memorable. Or rather, it was, but for the wrong reasons. Freezing the explosives as Fatman glided gracefully on his skates not even was Carolina Kostner, she was of a disarming bitterness, a setback to the majesty of the boss fights of the progenitor and of those still to come with the subsequent Metal Gear. We will be able to forget where we parked the car, what to buy at the supermarket, the ATM pin, the name of our children … but forget the tragicomic clash with Fatman no, that will be really impossible.