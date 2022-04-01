Meta’s commitment to telecommuting does not convince senior executives or employees

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, during the presentation of the company’s strategic turnaround.



Going back to the office with a ‘shybrid’ boss

Hartford: the American capital that is dying because of teleworking

The social media giant, formerly called Facebook, is having trouble with its strategy of taking remote work “to the extreme” among the company’s top executives. Meta executives have scattered far from the Silicon Valley headquarters to places like New York, luxurious Cape Cod (Massachusetts) and even Europe.

A trend that has also been adopted by the founder and CEO himself, Mark Zuckerberg, who spends some of his time at his Hawaiian compound or in the properties he owns far from Menlo, California, where the headquarters are. “We believe that how people work is much more important than where they work from,” Meta spokeswoman Tracy Clayton told The Wall Street Journal a few days ago.

The radical commitment to remote work has not stopped the exodus of employees. Over the last 15 months, top executives at Meta, including the head of communications, the head of global advertising, the head of its Facebook app, the co-creator of its digital currency, the VP of virtual reality, the VP of content of virtual and augmented reality, and the creative director, among others, have left the company.

To this labor bloodletting has been added the historic drop in the company’s stock, a key element of executive compensation. Meta lost more than 32% of its value on the stock market when it announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 on February 2. The stock market crash cost him more than 300 billion in market value.

A blow to the company that every year since its IPO in 2012, except one, has posted a profit. All this takes place in the middle of the stagnation in the entry of new users to its platforms due, in part, to competition from China’s TikTok and its impact on the advertising business. As well as other added problems such as the multiple open regulatory battles and the uncertainty about the future of the bet on the metaverse.

where are the employees

The company announced in June that it would give most of its employees the option to work from home. A movement contrary to the trend of returning to the offices undertaken by other companies in the sector such as Google or Twitter, which have planned gradual returns.

Meta’s goal is to become the “most innovative” company in remote work. To do this, it has invested in new technology to improve video conferencing and business software tools. His dream is to have tens of thousands of people working from anywhere in the world in the future.

But for the moment, the company has not reported the number of employees who have chosen to stay home under the excuse that it is too early to do so. “This year 2022 will still be one of learning,” he explained to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

A slowness that comes face to face with the three mantras that Zuckerberg intends to instill in his employees: “Move fast”, “build amazing things” and “live in the future”, according to a note addressed to workers posted on his Facebook account .

So is the pace of the “metaverse” rollout, announced in October amid a firestorm over data privacy misuse, with competition in the field from Microsoft and Nvidia hot on its heels. “Focus on the long-term impact,” he added. This leadership advice will only resonate if it translates into a suitable work environment and the prospect of a profit horizon.

In an interview on entrepreneur and investor Tim Ferriss’ podcast, published last week, Zuckerberg pointed out that the most important social trend of the moment is what he called “the growth of distributed work.”. Moving fast, he insisted, is the key to learning, but it involves tolerance “for a certain number of mistakes.”

Some words that sounded like a request for patience towards the workers, who in February demanded that they treat each other as “metamates” (metacompanions, in Spanish) to replace the old “facebookers.” The name sparked a wave of ridicule on social media.

To gauge the promise of remote work, Ben Waber, president and co-founder of workplace analytics company Humanyze, looked at the response of publicly traded video game companies during the pandemic. “This industry is an ideal test case,” Waber explained, as his business grew during the lockdown, and it is also an industry with digital-only products like Meta.

The conclusion of the study revealed that companies that switched to full remote work had 4.4 times more delays in results than before the pandemic. While those who returned to the offices reduced delays by half compared to the period before the pandemic.