Meta’s first step in attracting consumers to the metaverse is… a physical store

Meta continues with its plans for the metaverse, despite the growing difficulties it is encountering, and in a few days it will launch the first tangible claim for consumers: it will open a physical store in Burlingame, California, on the 9th of May so that users can try their products and experience first-hand an immersion in Zuckerberg’s digital universe, as reported in a note.

The Meta Store. The Meta store has an area of ​​just over 450 square meters and will only have three products on display: Meta Portal Go, Oculus Quest 2 and Ray-Ban Stories. The first two can be purchased both at the establishment and through its website, while the glasses will have to be purchased on the Ray-Ban page.

The main objective of the store, they point out, is not to sell the items, but to show the real possibilities of these products today and make consumers see the options that the metaverse will give them in the future, when it is fully developed.

“Once people experiment with the technology they will be able to appreciate it better. If we did our job right, people will leave and tell their friends they have to come check out the Meta Store,” says Martin Gilliard, store manager.

The only one for now. The Burlingame Meta Store is, at the moment, the only establishment of these characteristics that Zuckerberg plans to open, who have not reported whether they will replicate this store in other locations in the United States or abroad in the future. Burlingame is also the headquarters of Meta Reality Labs, the division of the company tasked with developing the metaverse.

A more tangible metaverse. After months of announcements and presentations about the metaverse without any significant progress, unless it has been made public, in recent weeks Meta has made two announcements that finally make this virtual universe more tangible: the hiring of 2,000 digital professionals in Spain in the coming years to help its development and the opening of this store, which aims to show the integration of products already marketed for months with the metaverse.

The project, therefore, is moving forward, although it will do so at a slower pace than Zuckerberg intended, since the deterioration in the company’s results in the last six months and the unfavorable economic context, as well as the changes in Apple’s privacy and the reputation crisis that lives from the Facebook Files, have made Meta has temporarily frozen the hiring that it so much needs for the development of the metaverse.