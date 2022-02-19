Meta’s metaverse might not be the metaverse that dominates

The presentation of Meta’s quarterly accounts triggered a series of falls since February 2 in the value of its shares that has not stopped more than two weeks later. Altogether, hehe fall in the value of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, so far this year is around 46% shaking the computer giant and could even dethrone Meta from its position as one of the top 10 leading companies in terms of market capitalization worldwide.

Meta vs the Philosophy of Web3

If we analyze what has happened, we are facing one of the most massive falls of a publicly traded company shortly after exceeding a trillion dollar capitalization for the first time. But The bad news doesn’t end there for Meta, as Google has just announced changes to the user identification tool for Androidan update reminiscent of Apple’s with iOS 14 when iPhone users were allowed to block data tracking between apps at will.

And it is that Meta has a business model that is based exclusively on having data from its users, the more, the better to be able to monetize them with ads. But Web 3.0 introduces the concept of decentralization giving users the ability to be completely anonymous (a wallet with no information other than the public key) if they wish. There are already many companies that are allowing their users to be authenticated through Metamask, as is the case with Discord soon, taking its first steps towards Web 3. However, Meta business does not have a simple or viable way to expand to the decentralized version of the web and therefore would be less effective.

The Metaverse of Meta

With Web 3.0 we will not only see decentralization but also a new series of developments that propose to change the way we understand communication. The metaverse encompasses a multisensory and immersive experience on the internet so that we can use tools that already exist in the gaming sector for various daily tasks. Although it is an innovative proposal, according to industry experts, the technology is not yet fully ready to support this leap and, in any case, there are still necessary improvements in peripherals to be achieved.

Where does all this context leave Meta? On the one hand, decentralization of data will cut off the supply of information that is so valuable to your business model, and on the other hand, we are not yet ready for the metaverse. Meta’s approach is not sustainable in the short or medium term and would only be viable with a radical change in its business model. Will the Silicon Valley giant be able to adapt to this trend or will it become another relic of technology history?