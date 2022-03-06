Meta’s Metaverse: What tools are being developed to make it an inclusive space

Meta’s metaverse seeks to be inclusive (Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

Goal continues to advance in creation of the metaversebut in addition to the technological part, it is integrating the social partabout “being intentional about diversity, equity and inclusion”.

Through a blog written by Maxine Williams, Vice President of Diversity, it was recalled that with the metaverse the construction of the next generation of digital experienceswhich will transform the way we currently connect, where screens will be erased and converted into three-dimensional spaces.

“It will take years to build the metaverse, so we have a long way to go. Here are some things we are doing – and being intentional –”, said the Meta executive.

From five steps, Meta is looking for you in the metaverse there is inclusivity and no user sits out. The pillars are:

The metaverse is a great technological bet (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

1. Ask the right questions

For there to be an inclusive metaverse, it seeks to ask the right questions about what inclusion should look like in immersive experiences. So it invested $50 million in partnerships with US civil rights groups, nonprofits, academic institutions, and other organizations globally to explore metaverse-related issues from different perspectives. They will explore historical barriers to information technology; They will share recommendations on what can be done to remove those barriers.

2. Build networks of diverse talent

It will increase the diversity of people who work in the technology industry, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Meta is partnering with institutions in the United States (Historically Black high schools and colleges, Hispanic-serving institutions, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander-serving institutions) to attract more students to deep learning courses and increase diversity and equity in the field of AI through the AI ​​Learning Alliance. The courses will be available through our online learning platform, Meta Blueprint.

Avatars for the Metaverse (GIF: Meta)

3. Break down language barriers

For people who speak or read languages ​​like English and German, the Internet offers endless possibilities. but many people who only speak an unwritten or non-dominant language are excluded.

The translation tools Modern translations often use English as an intermediary when translating between two different languages, which can be less accurate than direct translation. They are also unable to translate the speech of one language into the speech or writing of another. That’s why it’s important use new technologies to break down language barriers.

As such, Meta is creating new translation tools to give creators and consumers alike the ability to participate in the metaverse in more languages ​​and reach more people in every corner of the world.

4. Expand access to the metaverse for users and creators

People will be able to participate using any device, including mobile phones. For those who want the experience that VR headsets allow, they are working to make them as affordable as possible while continuing to develop them.

Languages ​​for the metaverse (Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

5. Create countless options for self-expression

Meta recently announced upgrades to your avatarsincluding new facial shapes and assistive devices such as cochlear implants, over-the-ear hearing aids, and wheelchairs for people with disabilities. When creating an avatar they want people to be able to choose the facial features, body type, clothing styles and more suitable. You can now choose to bring that avatar through VR, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

“It’s important to remember that an inclusive metaverse benefits everyone, including people from traditionally underrepresented groups,” Meta said.

KEEP READING

Beware, this is how passwords saved in Google Chrome are stolen

How to Get a Free Boarding Pass to the Moon on NASA’s Artemis I

Facebook will no longer allow ads from Russian companies worldwide